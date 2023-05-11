Tuition class teacher accused of sexually abusing schoolgirls arrested

May 11, 2023   12:14 pm

The private tuition teacher accused of sexually abusing at least 16 schoolgirls in Kalutara was arrested this morning (May 11).

The suspect was placed under arrest when he arrived at the Kalutara Divisional Bureau for Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women to record a statement.

The divisional bureau said investigations are in progress to identify the victimized schoolgirls after analysing 16 video recordings of him sexually abusing the female students.

Further investigations are underway to uncover if he had sexually abused more schoolgirls while conducting group classes.

The incident was brought to light after the tuition teacher’s wife filed a complaint with the Kalutara North Police alleging that her husband is involved in extramarital relationships.

After going through the husband’s laptop, the complainant had found a bunch of video recordings of him sexually abusing schoolgirls.

As it was observed that the victimized girls and their parents are reluctant to come forward, the police are urging them to file a complaint with the Kalutara Divisional Bureau for Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women, located near the Kalutara North police station.

