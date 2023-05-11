Met. Dept. issues advisory on cyclonic storm Mocha

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into the cyclonic storm “Mocha” and it laid centered near 11.2°N and 88.1°E at 05.30 a.m. today (May 11), the Meteorology Department said in a new weather advisory.

This cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight of today.

Thereafter, it is expected to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards from Friday morning (May 12) and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm around Friday evening (May 12) over the central Bay of Bengal.

The system is likely to weaken slightly from Sunday morning (May 14) and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts around the forenoon of May 14.

Due to this system, wind speeds will be (50-60) kmph and can increase up to 70-80 kmph in sea areas bounded by 03N - 20N and 85E - 100E during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough seas can also be expected in aforementioned sea areas.