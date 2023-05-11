Hearing of writ seeking to delay LG polls postponed to September

The Supreme Court today (11 May) adjourned the writ petition filed by Retired Army Colonel W. M. R Wijesundara seeking the postponement of the 2023 Local Government (LG) elections.

Accordingly, the petition was adjourned until 04 September, as per an order issued by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices S. Thurairajah, A. H. M. D Nawaz and Shiran Gunaratne this morning.

Appearing on behalf of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris informed the court that his clients are yet to decide on a date for the LG polls, adding that as per a Gazette issued by the District Returning Officers, a new date for the election will be announced either on the availability of required Treasury funds, or the Supreme Court verdict pertaining to the matter, whichever comes first.

During the last hearing date of the petition in question, Pieris had raised preliminary objections against the issuance of notices pertaining to the hearing of the relevant petition.