Sabry to attend second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden

May 11, 2023   02:58 pm

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry left for Stockholm, Sweden this morning (May 11) to attend the second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, scheduled to take place on May 13.

The forum is organized under the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union in collaboration with the European External Action Service.

The foreign ministers of the European Union and Indo-Pacific Region are expected to attend the forum.

The forum is co-chaired by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Joseph Borrell.

Foreign Minister Sabry will co-chair the first round table discussion under the theme of ‘Building more sustainable and inclusive prosperity together’, one of three round tables, of the forum.

Minister Sabry will hold bilateral discussions with a number of participating Foreign Ministers including Foreign Ministers of Austria, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Netherlands, Romania and Sweden.

He is also scheduled to meet the business community especially CEOs and senior officials of the IT industry in Sweden.

