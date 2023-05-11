The wife of the owner of the hotel in Kalutara in which the 16-year-old girl had stayed prior to her suspicious death, has been arrested by Police.

Accordingly, the suspect, a 48-year-old resident of Katukurunda, Kalutara, was arrested for not properly checking the National Identity Card (NIC) of the girl before providing her with accommodation at the Sicilian Walk, a hotel in Kalutara owned by her husband.

Police further noted that the arrestee is due to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court this evening (11 May).

The naked corpse of a schoolgirl was found near the railway line in Kalutara on 06 May after she reportedly fell to her death from the third floor of a five-story building in which rooms are rented.

Three persons, including the main suspect – identified as a 29-year-old male, have been arrested over the incident thus far, while further investigations revealed that the NIC produced by the 16-year-old girl in order to rent a room at the hotel, in fact, belongs to one of her friends.