One person injured after explosion hits center of Italys Milan

May 11, 2023   04:39 pm

 

 

Several vehicles are in flames in the center of Milan in northern Italy after an explosion, possibly coming from a van, the SkyTG24 news channel reported on Thursday.

Several vehicles caught fire in the center of Milan in northern Italy on Thursday following an explosion, injuring one person, the fire brigade said. There were no reports of any deaths.

Italian media said the explosion was suspected to have originated in a van transporting oxygen gas canisters.

SkyTG24 television broadcast footage from Milan’s Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

While the blazing cars were soon extinguished, smoke was seen billowing from the windows of nearby buildings.

Corriere della Sera newspaper said a primary school and a residential building had been evacuated.

