Station masters threaten to launch week-long strike if demands remain unanswered

May 11, 2023   05:07 pm

The Railway Station Masters’ Union has threatened to launch a week-long strike if proper solutions to their issues are not provided by the Minister following their meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday (16 May).

Speaking to the media in this regard today (11 May), however, President of the union Sumedha Somaratne expressed hope that a fruitful solution will be provided during the relevant discussion.

Somaratne deemed the 24-hour strike launched yesterday (10 May) a success, adding that he “trusts that the Secretary to the Ministry will intervene in the matter at least now, and advise the General Manager of Railways accordingly”.

“If we are not given a solution, we are ready to take widespread trade union action at any given moment”, Somaratne threatened, adding that they are ready to take any required action within the next week on behalf of the future of the Railways Department and their employees.

