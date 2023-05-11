TISL files petition challenging Anti-Corruption Bill

May 11, 2023   05:11 pm

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) on Wednesday (May 10) filed a petition (SC SD 19/2023) with the Supreme Court, challenging the Anti-Corruption Bill, highlighting several key concerns.

The civil society organization, stating that it welcomes the long-awaited Anti-Corruption Bill, went on to challenge certain provisions of the law through its petition, on the basis that they are unconstitutional.

The TISL says the law must be enacted in accordance with accepted international norms, whilst safeguarding fundamental rights ensured by the Constitution of Sri Lanka.  

TISL has challenged 37 clauses of the Anti-Corruption Bill in total, including clauses 28(3), 161 and 119.

In its petition, TISL raised concerns that several provisions of the Bill are disproportionate and could have a chilling effect on whistleblowing, the right to information and the freedom of expression, and could affect the concepts of transparency and accountability.  

The Attorney General has been named as the respondent in this petition. Attorney-at-Law Pulasthi Hewamanna appears for the petitioners with Attorneys-at-Law Githmi Wijenarayana, Fadhila Fairoze, Piumi Madhushani, Harini Jayawardhana, Lasanthika Hettiarachchi and Sankhitha Gunaratne, as instructed by Attorney-at-Law Niluka Dissanayake.

The case will be taken up tomorrow (May 12) before a Supreme Court judge bench.  

