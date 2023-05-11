Piyath Nikeshala and Chandika Abeyratne granted bail

Social media activist Piyath Nikeshala and the former Deputy Mayor of the Kaduwela Municipal Council, Chandika Abeyratne, were granted bail a short while ago.

Initially, the former Deputy Mayor was arrested yesterday (10 May) for assaulting the ‘Aragalaya’ activist, and was reportedly taken into custody while he was receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

A few hours later, Nikeshala, who was hospitalised following the attack, was also arrested by Police over a complaint lodged by the former Deputy Mayor.