Investigations into the recent suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl in Kalutara have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Accordingly, the relevant investigations were handed over to the CID on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), C. D. Wickremeratne, Police said.

On 06 May, the naked corpse of a 16-year-old girl was found near the railway line in Kalutara, after she reportedly fell to her death from the third floor of a five-story hotel in the area, in which rooms are rented.

Earlier today (11 May), the wife of the hotel owner was arrested on account of failing to properly checking the deceased’s National Identity Card (NIC) before accommodating her at the said hotel, while three others, including the main suspect, were arrested shortly after the tragic incident.

The main suspect, Danushka Gayan Sahabandu, a 29-year-old resident of Isuru Uyana in Kalutara, however, denied all murder accusations on 09 May, while the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court subsequently, on 10 May, allowed the police to detain him for a period of 48 hours.