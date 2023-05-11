Investigations into Kalutara teen girls death handed over to CID

Investigations into Kalutara teen girls death handed over to CID

May 11, 2023   07:14 pm

Investigations into the recent suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl in Kalutara have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Accordingly, the relevant investigations were handed over to the CID on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), C. D. Wickremeratne, Police said.

On 06 May, the naked corpse of a 16-year-old girl was found near the railway line in Kalutara, after she reportedly fell to her death from the third floor of a five-story hotel in the area, in which rooms are rented.

Earlier today (11 May), the wife of the hotel owner was arrested on account of failing to properly checking the deceased’s National Identity Card (NIC) before accommodating her at the said hotel, while three others, including the main suspect, were arrested shortly after the tragic incident.

The main suspect, Danushka Gayan Sahabandu, a 29-year-old resident of Isuru Uyana in Kalutara,  however, denied all murder accusations on 09 May, while the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court subsequently, on 10 May, allowed the police to detain  him for  a period of 48 hours.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Tuition class teacher accused of sexually abusing schoolgirls arrested

Tuition class teacher accused of sexually abusing schoolgirls arrested

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.11

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.11

Over 30,000 dengue cases in 2023, legal action against those responsible for breeding sites

Over 30,000 dengue cases in 2023, legal action against those responsible for breeding sites

IMF staff team to meet with President Ranil today

IMF staff team to meet with President Ranil today

Weligama residents deem railway gate repairs after tragic accident 'temporary and uncertain'

Weligama residents deem railway gate repairs after tragic accident 'temporary and uncertain'

Station masters threaten to launch week-long strike if demands remain unanswered

Station masters threaten to launch week-long strike if demands remain unanswered