Woman arrested for using child in roadside begging scheme

A female who had allegedly used an 11-year-old child to beg on the streets in the Obeysekerapura area in Kolonnawa was arrested recently.

Accordingly, the suspect, identified as Niluka Priyadarshani, a resident of Peliyagoda, was arrested on 09 May for reportedly illegally using a child to beg on the streets, after having heroin forcefully administered into the child.

The arrest was carried out by the Welikada Police based on a tip-off received in this regard.

Upon further questioning of the child, it was revealed that he was taken from an orphanage in the Ambepussa area by the suspect, and was later sent to beg on the streets along with her son.

Police also noted that several burn injuries were found on the child in various areas, including his mouth and thigh.

The child is currently receiving treatment and statements are due to be recorded from him subsequently.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been remanded until 22 May, after being produced in court.