22-year-old reported missing in Gampola

A 22-year-old female was reported missing five days ago in Gampola, Police have revealed.

Accordingly, Fathima Munawwara, a resident of Weligalla, Elpitiya in the Gampola area, was reported missing on Sunday morning.

She was last seen while on her way to work, walking in search of a bus from her house towards the Weligalla town.

Police further revealed that the 22-year-old, who has now been missing for five days, was employed at a pharmacy in the area.

A search operation was launched by the Gampola Police, together with area residents, after CCTV footage obtained from the Elpitiya Mosque, albeit initially showing the missing girl walking towards the Weligalla town, later shows no trace of the girl.