22-year-old reported missing in Gampola

22-year-old reported missing in Gampola

May 11, 2023   10:21 pm

A 22-year-old female was reported missing five days ago in Gampola, Police have revealed.

Accordingly, Fathima Munawwara, a resident of Weligalla, Elpitiya in the Gampola area, was reported missing on Sunday morning.

She was last seen while on her way to work, walking in search of a bus from her house towards the Weligalla town.

Police further revealed that the 22-year-old, who has now been missing for five days, was employed at a pharmacy in the area.

A search operation was launched by the Gampola Police, together with area residents, after CCTV footage obtained from the Elpitiya Mosque, albeit initially showing the missing girl walking towards the Weligalla town, later shows no trace of the girl.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sabry to attend second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Sabry to attend second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Sabry to attend second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

TISL files petition challenging Anti-Corruption Bill (English)

TISL files petition challenging Anti-Corruption Bill (English)

President attends ceremony to mark 50th BMICH Anniversary (English)

President attends ceremony to mark 50th BMICH Anniversary (English)

Tuition class teacher accused of sexually abusing schoolgirls arrested (English)

Tuition class teacher accused of sexually abusing schoolgirls arrested (English)

President instructs to amend Land Act to suit current development needs (English)

President instructs to amend Land Act to suit current development needs (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Investigations reveal tutor arrested for sexual abuse seriously harassed 12-year-old

Investigations reveal tutor arrested for sexual abuse seriously harassed 12-year-old

Piyath Nikeshala and Chandika Abeyratne granted bail

Piyath Nikeshala and Chandika Abeyratne granted bail