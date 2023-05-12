Heavy rainfall above 100 mm likely in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Thereby, heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times over western and southern coastal areas and along the western slopes of the central hills.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The cyclonic storm “Mocha” over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and laid centered near 12.7°N and 88.1°E at 11.30 p.m. yesterday (May 11).

It is very likely to move northwards and gradually intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during next six hours over the central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards with further intensification. The system is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts around noon on May 14 (Sunday).

Naval and multi-day fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by 03N - 20N and between 85E - 100E until further notice.

They are further requested to be vigilant while engaging in naval and fishing activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar, Kankasanthurai and Mullaitivu.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly over the sea area around the island and the speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar, Kankasanthurai and Mullaitivu.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar, Kankasanthurai and Mullaitivu will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.