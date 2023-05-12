Youth arrested for assaulting two Kurunegala hospital doctors

Youth arrested for assaulting two Kurunegala hospital doctors

May 12, 2023   09:14 am

The police have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting two doctors at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

He was taken into custody in the area of Dambulla on Thursday afternoon (May 11). Kurunegala police officers also impounded the car he was travelling in.

The police said the suspect is a 24-year-old residing in Matale.

He will be produced before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court later today (May 12).

The police had initiated investigations after receiving a complaint about a man assaulting two doctors on duty at Ward No. 72 on May 08.

The doctors of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital engaged in a one-day token strike, urging the police to arrest the assailant.

