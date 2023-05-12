Govt mulls expanding tax base, Siyambalapitiya says

Govt mulls expanding tax base, Siyambalapitiya says

May 12, 2023   10:26 am

The government is mulling the implementation of a program to expand the tax base instead of repeatedly increasing the tax levies, Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says.

Speaking to the media, the lawmaker vowed to take necessary measures to gradually reduce the tax percentages in the future.

Siyambalapitiya made these remarks while inspecting a consignment of illegally-imported cigarettes impounded by Sri Lanka Customs.

A total of 556,000 cigarette sticks had been smuggled in by a company approved by the Board of Investment (BOI) on the pretext of importing machinery.

The contraband, worth nearly Rs. 85 million, is currently placed at the Customs container terminal in Orugodawatte.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sabry to attend second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Sabry to attend second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Sabry to attend second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

TISL files petition challenging Anti-Corruption Bill (English)

TISL files petition challenging Anti-Corruption Bill (English)

President attends ceremony to mark 50th BMICH Anniversary (English)

President attends ceremony to mark 50th BMICH Anniversary (English)

Tuition class teacher accused of sexually abusing schoolgirls arrested (English)

Tuition class teacher accused of sexually abusing schoolgirls arrested (English)

President instructs to amend Land Act to suit current development needs (English)

President instructs to amend Land Act to suit current development needs (English)

Investigations reveal tutor arrested for sexual abuse seriously harassed 12-year-old

Investigations reveal tutor arrested for sexual abuse seriously harassed 12-year-old

Piyath Nikeshala and Chandika Abeyratne granted bail

Piyath Nikeshala and Chandika Abeyratne granted bail

IMF staff team meets President Wickremesinghe

IMF staff team meets President Wickremesinghe