Special dengue control programme to be implemented from today

A special dengue control programme is due to be implemented for a period of two weeks from today (12 May) within the Colombo Municipal Council area.

Commenting on the programme, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Colombo Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni stated that through this preventive measure, legal action will be taken against those responsible for mosquito breeding sites.

Accordingly, the relevant dengue control programme is expected to run until 26 May.

Meanwhile, the Kahathuduwa Medical Officer of Health (MOH) branch on Wednesday (10 May) took measures to take legal action against 11 persons, responsible for 15 mosquito breeding sites in the Mattegoda area.