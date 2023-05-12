Heavy rains and gusty winds as Mocha intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm

The Meteorology Department, in a new weather advisory, said the cyclonic storm “Mocha” over southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and was centred near 13.20N and 88.10E at 05.30 a.m. today (May 12).

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards with further intensification and the system is very likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts around noon of May 14, the Meteorology Department cautioned.

Due to this system, the wind speed will be 55-65 kmph and can increase up to 75 - 85 kmph in sea areas bounded by 05N - 20N and 83E - 100E during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough, high seas can also be expected at times in the above sea areas, according to the weather advisory.

The Meteorology Department has urged the following:

• Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by 05N - 20N and between 83E - 100E until further notice.

• Those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

• Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

• Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.