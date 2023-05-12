One dead after wild elephant attacks camper couple

A 23-year-old female has been killed in a wild elephant attack in the Koslanda area, while camping on the Upper Diyaluma trek.

Accordingly, Police revealed that a wild elephant had attacked the deceased and her 22-year-old partner while the duo was camping out in a tent.

Police further stated that the girl had died on the spot, while her partner is currently receiving medical treatment after sustaining injuries in the attack.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Matara, while her partner was identified as a resident of Wariyapola.

Further investigations into the matter are being conducted by the Koslanda Police.