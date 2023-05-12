Sabry holds talks with Swedish counterpart on bolstering trade, investments

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry has discussed several concerns pertaining to the island nation with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom, during his current visit to Stockholm, Sweden.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 02nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, scheduled to take place tomorrow (13 May).

Accordingly, matters pertaining to the enhancement of trade and investment between the two nations were discussed, while opinions on Sri Lanka’s reconciliation, economic recovery and reforms were also shared, Sabry said in a Twitter statement.

The 02nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum is organised under the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), in collaboration with the European External Action Service, with Foreign Ministers of the EU and Indo-Pacific region expected to attend.

The forum will be co-chaired by Swedish Foreign Minister Billstrom and High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Joseph Borrell.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Sabry will co-chair the first Round Table Discussion under the theme of ‘Building more sustainable and inclusive prosperity together’, one of three round tables of the forum.

Minister Sabry is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with a number of participating Foreign Ministers including those of Austria, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Netherlands, Romania and Sweden.

He is also scheduled to meet the business community, especially CEOs and senior officials of the IT industry, in Sweden.