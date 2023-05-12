25-year-old found dead under suspicious circumstances

A 25-year-old was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a house in the Ingiriya police domain.

Accordingly, the Ingiriya Police have identified the deceased as Dinushika Damayanthi Jayasinghe, a resident of the Yahalawatta area in Bodinagala, Ingiriya. Police further revealed that the deceased had gotten married only a few months ago.

The deceased was found lying unconscious in the kitchen by her husband upon his return home from work, Police said, adding that subsequent investigations had revealed that the girl had already died albeit her husband having rushed her to the Ingiriya Hospital.

Police further noted that a loosened electric plug was located in a room near the kitchen in which the deceased was found, while suspicions have also been raised as to whether the girl had died after being struck by lightning.

Thus, a postmortem examination is due to be conducted on the deceased in order to determine the cause of her sudden death.