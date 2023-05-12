World Bank assesses distributional impact of recent electricity tariff hike

May 12, 2023   02:08 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has requested the World Bank’s assistance to conduct a full assessment of the tariff structure and the impact it has on both, poor and vulnerable groups.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister noted that a presentation on the findings in this regard and the impact the recent hike in electricity tariffs has had was presented this morning (12 May), titled ‘Assessing the distributional impact of electricity tariffs increase in Sri Lanka’.

The relevant presentation was made by the World Bank Team on Poverty and Equity Global Practice.

