Tutor arrested for sexually abusing schoolgirls remanded

The private tuition class teacher from Kalutara, who was recently arrested for sexually abusing at least 16 schoolgirls, has been placed behind bars on remand until May 26.

The suspect was placed under arrest on Thursday morning (May 11) when he arrived at the Kalutara Divisional Bureau for Prevention of Abuse of Children & Women to record a statement.

Earlier, the divisional bureau said probes are in progress to identify the victimized schoolgirls after analysing 16 video recordings of him sexually abusing the female students.

In the meantime, further investigations are underway to uncover if he had sexually abused more schoolgirls while conducting group classes.

The incident was brought to light after the tutor’s wife filed a complaint with the Kalutara North Police alleging that her husband is involved in extramarital relationships. After going through the husband’s laptop, the complainant had found a bunch of video recordings of him sexually abusing schoolgirls.