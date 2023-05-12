Bodies of two missing youths found buried in a pit

The bodies of two males were found buried in a pit in the Minuwangate area in Wariyapola a short while ago (12 May).

Accordingly, the bodies are believed to be of two youths who were reported missing from the Walpaluwa area in Wariyapola.

The youths, assumed to be of ages between 35 and 40, were reported missing for the last two days, Police said.

Further investigations into the deaths are being carried out by the Wariyapola Police.