Suspect arrested after confessing to missing 22-year-olds murder

Suspect arrested after confessing to missing 22-year-olds murder

May 12, 2023   04:44 pm

Police have arrested a suspect who reportedly murdered the 22-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday in Gampola, as per a confession made by him.

Accordingly, 22-year-old Fathima Munawwara, a resident of Weligalla, Elpitiya in the Gampola area, was missing for six days before a 24-year-old area resident reportedly confessed to her murder today (12 May).

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the suspect in question was a goat herder, and, upon questioning, had revealed that he had come across the girl when she had walked by him while he was cutting grass in the area, gathering food for the goats.

Investigations thus far have revealed that the suspect had attempted to molest 22-year-old Fathima at the time, and had later taken her to a forested area after she rejected his advances, where he later killed her and buried the body.

Police are, however, yet to recover the girl’s body, Thalduwa said.

Fathima Munawwara was last seen while on her way to work, walking in search of a bus from her house towards the Weligalla town.

CCTV footage obtained from the Elpitiya Mosque by the Gampola Police, albeit initially showing the missing girl walking towards the Weligalla town, later shows no trace of the girl.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2023

President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2023

President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2023

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.12

Ada Derana Education conducts 39th workshop in Weyangoda for O/L students

Ada Derana Education conducts 39th workshop in Weyangoda for O/L students

Main suspect in Kalutara schoolgirls death remanded

Main suspect in Kalutara schoolgirls death remanded

SLFP National Organiser conveys partys strains in letter to fmr President Sirisena

SLFP National Organiser conveys partys strains in letter to fmr President Sirisena

One dead after wild elephant attacks camper couple

One dead after wild elephant attacks camper couple

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sabry to attend second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Sabry to attend second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)