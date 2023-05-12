UDA deems hotel linked to Kalutara teens death an illegal construction

May 12, 2023   07:28 pm

The Urban Development Authority (UDA) has deemed the five-story building from which a 16-year-old schoolgirl fell to her death an ‘illegal’ construction.

Issuing a report in this regard, the UDA noted that the building in question was constructed defying several regulations.

Accordingly, the UDA listed nine discrepancies with the construction in question, adding that the approval of the Kalutara Municipal Council had not been obtained prior.

Meanwhile, Police have launched a search operation to locate the mobile phone used by the teenage girl.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Navy, together with the Police, launched a joint search operation in the ‘Kalu Ganga’ river this afternoon (12 May).

On 06 May, the naked corpse of a 16-year-old girl was found near the railway tracks in Kalutara, after she reportedly fell to her death from the third floor of a five-story hotel in the area.

