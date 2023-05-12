Parliamentary Select Committee to investigate X-Press Pearl, New Diamond disasters
May 12, 2023 07:43 pm
The Parliament of Sri Lanka has approved the appointment of a 21-member Select Committee to investigate matters relating to the damage caused by both the MT New Diamond and X-Press Pearl vessels.
The setting up of 21-member Parliamentary Select Committee was approved in Parliament today (12 May).
Accordingly, the committee will be tasked with investigating and making suitable recommendations relating to the disasters caused by both international vessels which were gutted in separate fires within Sri Lanka’s territorial waters.