President pledges to modernize SL education sector within 10 years

May 12, 2023   09:58 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (May 12) pledged to modernize the country’s education sector to create a young generation equipped with knowledge and nourished with abilities within the next 10 years.

Pointing out that a cabinet committee has already been appointed for the modernization of education, the President also stated that he would work on immediate reforms.

He also pointed out that, had the money spent on corporations during the past 10 years been invested in education, Sri Lanka would now have the best education in Asia.

President Wickremesinghe stated this while attending the opening ceremony of Sri Lanka’s first skills and job exhibition “Skills Expo 2023”, under the theme “An ability for Life – A job for Ability”, at the BMICH, Colombo earlier today.

The exhibition is held at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike hall, at BMICH Premises on May 12, 13 and 14 from 9.00 am to 8.00 pm and is open to the public, free of charge.

The Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2023 exhibition will be a valuable opportunity for members and policy makers from many fields in Sri Lanka to exchange their ideas and enhance skills in those fields and it is expected that it will make a significant contribution to the economic development of the country.

The President inaugurated the Sri Lanka Skills Expo 2023, and did not forget to engage in friendly conversation with the public who were present at the exhibition.

