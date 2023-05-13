Train operations on Upcountry Line hampered

The railway department has yet to restore hampered train operations between Hatton and Nanu Oya on the Upcountry Line.

Following a derailment of a train between the Great Western and Watagoda railway stations, the trains plying on the Upcountry Line were disrupted since last evening (May 12).

However, the derailed train has not yet been put back on the tracks.

Owing to the situation, the trains departing Colombo Fort are operated only up to Hatton railway station, while the trains leaving Badulla are halted at Nanu Oya railway station.

Passenger buses have been deployed between these two railway stations to minimize the inconvenience caused to the public.

The railway department said it expects to bring the train operations on the Upcountry Line back to normalcy by 8.00 a.m. today.