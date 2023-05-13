Six arrested for swindling Rs. 45 Mn from a Samurdhi bank

Investigations are underway into alleged misappropriation of a large sum of money to the tune of Rs. 45 million at the Samurdhi Bank branch in Welewewa.

A total of six suspects including the former chief managers and several cashiers of the branch were arrested in connection with the incident.

They were remanded until May 25 after being produced before Anamaduwa Magistrate Nimesha Patabendige.

The financial crimes unit of the Criminal Investigation Department is carrying out the probes into the incident.