Six arrested for swindling Rs. 45 Mn from a Samurdhi bank

Six arrested for swindling Rs. 45 Mn from a Samurdhi bank

May 13, 2023   08:18 am

Investigations are underway into alleged misappropriation of a large sum of money to the tune of Rs. 45 million at the Samurdhi Bank branch in Welewewa.

A total of six suspects including the former chief managers and several cashiers of the branch were arrested in connection with the incident.

They were remanded until May 25 after being produced before Anamaduwa Magistrate Nimesha Patabendige.

The financial crimes unit of the Criminal Investigation Department is carrying out the probes into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil pledges to modernize education sector within 10 years (English)

President Ranil pledges to modernize education sector within 10 years (English)

President Ranil pledges to modernize education sector within 10 years (English)

Heavy rains and gusty winds as 'Mocha' intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm (English)

Heavy rains and gusty winds as 'Mocha' intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm (English)

World Bank assesses distributional impact of recent electricity tariff hike (English)

World Bank assesses distributional impact of recent electricity tariff hike (English)

Sabry holds talks with Swedish counterpart on bolstering trade, investments (English)

Sabry holds talks with Swedish counterpart on bolstering trade, investments (English)

Man confesses to killing young woman for rejecting unwanted advances

Man confesses to killing young woman for rejecting unwanted advances

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.12

CAA conducts special raid in Pettah in search of fraudulent vendors

CAA conducts special raid in Pettah in search of fraudulent vendors

2,000 imported eggs illegally kept for sale at a shop seized

2,000 imported eggs illegally kept for sale at a shop seized