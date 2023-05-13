NBRO extends landslide warning issued to six districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide early warnings to six districts – Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, Matara and Ratnapura.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective in the following areas until 6.30 p.m. on Sunday (May 14):

• Colombo district – Seethawaka and Padukka Divisional Secretariat divisions

• Galle district – Nagoda, Neluwa, Baddegama, Yakkalamulla and Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat divisions

• Kalutara district – Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat divisions

• Matara district – Kotapola Divisional Secretariat divisions

• Kegalle district – Yatiyanthota and Deraniyagala Divisional Secretariat divisions

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, people living in the aforementioned area have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.

Meanwhile, the Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in the following areas:

• Kalutara district – Palindanuwara and Walallawita Divisional Secretariat divisions

• Matara district – Kotapola Divisional Secretariat divisions

• Ratnapura district – Eheliyagoda and Kiriella Divisional Secretariat division

The residents of these areas are urged to be ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.