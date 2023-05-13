Ill-fated relationship ends in murder-suicide

Two deaths were reported in the Vavuniya area this morning (13 May) following a murder-suicide.

Accordingly, a 26-year-old mother of one was shot inside her house early this morning in the Niliyamotei area in Parayanalankulam, Vavuniya.

Subsequently, the shooter, identified as a 24-year-old area resident , shot himself near the Niliyamoteri Kovil, Police said.

They further stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that the victimised woman had been romantically involved with the shooter prior to her marriage, adding that further investigations into the deaths are underway.