Sri Lanka mulls generating income through health tourism

A program to generate income for Sri Lanka through ‘Health Tourism’ is expected to be prepared, says Sagala Ratnayake, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff.

His remarks came during the event organized at the Colombo Foundation on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

Ratnayake emphasized that in a country like Sri Lanka, which boasts a beautiful environment, the ‘Health Tourism’ program is highly advantageous, and that the nursing centre should devise new programs to help generate revenue for the country.

“Looking to the future, I believe we should be creative and explore new avenues for economic growth. With our country’s beautiful environment, we can develop health tourism as a potential source of income. Let us work together as a nation to build a brighter future for all.

“As a Sri Lankan, I am aware that many Sri Lankans living in England and Australia come back to our country to receive medical treatment. However, we should not view this as a negative thing.”

Ratnayake said Sri Lanka should turn this into a business opportunity and develop this aspect of the country’s healthcare system further.

Speaking on the significant demand for Sri Lankan nurses in foreign countries, Ratnayake said, however, some are facing difficulties due to language barriers and a lack of proficiency in English.

“As a nation, we need to solve these issues and capitalize on this demand. We must strive to create a better country for our young people, and we must take steps towards achieving that goal.

“Fortunately, inflation in our country is currently decreasing, and prices for goods are becoming more reasonable for consumers. If we had not received support from the International Monetary Fund, the situation could have been much worse. It’s essential that policies remain consistent, regardless of changes in government. The government is committed to providing adequate income for all Sri Lankans, and we respect and appreciate the service of each and every citizen to our country.”