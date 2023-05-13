Suspect arrested after using forged money to pay court fine

A 39-year-old has been arrested in the Mahiyangana area for attempting to pay a court fine with forged notes.

The suspect, identified as resident of the Girandurukotta area in Mahiyangana, was arrested after a forged note of Rs. 5,000 denomination was found amongst the Rs. 21,000 in fines he paid to the Mahiyangana District Court over an ongoing case.

Accordingly, the arrestee is due to be produced before the Mahiyangana Magistrate’s Court, Police said.

Meanwhile, a couple was arrested in the Kalutara area for attempting to purchase goods at a market with a forged Rs. 5,000 note.

Upon further investigations, 11 such forged Rs. 5,000 notes and a printing machine were recovered from their residence in the Kalutara South area.

The 47-year-old couple is due to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.