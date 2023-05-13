Heavy security presence in Colombo

A heavy presence of security personnel was observed in parts of Colombo city since last night (May 12).

The move came after it was reported that a group of at least 750 individuals was preparing to exert influence on the government.

Unspecified intelligence information had revealed that the group in question was planning to rise up in revolt from within the University of Colombo.

Police sources revealed that this group’s organized attempt to cause unrest was foiled after the security was tightened.

Police, Special Task Force (STF), Riot Police and the Tri-Forces had been deployed to the area adjacent to the Colombo University including the Independence Square, Kollupitiya Junction and the Temple Trees.

In addition, several fire trucks and firefighters were also seen at the scene.