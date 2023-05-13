Advisory issued for rough seas, gusty winds as Mocha further intensifies

The Department of Meteorology has issued an alert for naval and fishing communities about strong winds and rough seas, as the very severe cyclonic storm “Mocha” has now intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

In an advisory, the department said it is dangerous to engage in activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Mannar, Kankesanthurai, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Pottuvil, Hambantota and Matara.

The naval and fishing communities are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Earlier today, the Meteorology Department said the extremely severe cyclonic storm “Mocha” is likely to move north-northwestwards and across southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts around the noon of May 14.

Due to this system, the wind speed is expected to be 55-65 kmph and can increase up to 75-85 kmph in sea areas bounded by 05N - 15N and 82E - 87E.

Meanwhile, the wind speed will be 115-125 kmph and can increase up to 145 kmph in sea areas bounded by 10N - 20N and 87E - 100E during in the coming hours.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough seas that are high at times can also be expected in above sea areas.