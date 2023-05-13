Prison guard assaulted by unidentified trio

Prison guard assaulted by unidentified trio

May 13, 2023   09:35 pm

A prison guard of the Magazine New Remand Prison in Colombo has reportedly been assaulted by three unidentified persons.

Accordingly, three unknown persons had broken into the said prison guard’s private residence in Minuwangoda and had him kneel on the floor, after which they had beaten the guard up while threatening his life.

The suspects had fled soon after, Police said, adding that it is likely that the attack took place on the directives of an inmate at the Magazine New Remand Prison.

The victimised prison guard has been identified as Sanka Kusal Marasinghe, who reportedly took strict legal action against those involved in heroin trafficking rings within the prison.

Upon further investigations, Ada Derana also found out that the prison guard in question had previously successfully busted several heroin trafficking rings, and had received death threats via telephone calls from various numbers. 

As per a statement obtained from the guard, Police further stated that the suspects are believed to have arrived on a motorcycle at around 04:00 a.m. last morning (12 May) clad in black jackets and had knocked on the door of the guard’s private residence.

They had subsequently attempted to bind the guard’s hands with zip-ties, however had later held a pistol to his head, threatening to kill him if he made any further attempts against the heroin trafficking rings within the prison.

They had also threatened him to refrain from reporting the matter to the Police, claiming that they would ‘take care of the matter’ if he did so, the prison guard said, adding that one of the three had videoed the entire assault.

The prison guard had then lodged a complaint at the Minuwangoda Police, after which he was admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital. He was, however, transferred to the Gampaha Hospital this afternoon (13 May) for further treatment.

While the Department of Prisons has commenced an internal investigation into the matter, the State Intelligence Service has also commenced probes into the attack.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heavy security presence in Colombo

Heavy security presence in Colombo

Heavy security presence in Colombo

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

Workers' remittances improve in April 2023 compared to last year

Workers' remittances improve in April 2023 compared to last year

British parliament discusses China's loans to Sri Lanka

British parliament discusses China's loans to Sri Lanka

Inland Revenue Dept's irregularities revealed during COPA meeting

Inland Revenue Dept's irregularities revealed during COPA meeting

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm