Sabry emphasises need for peace at 2nd EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry today (13 May) co-chaired the first Round Table Discussion at the 2nd European Union (EU) – Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm, Sweden with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom.

Taking to Twitter, Sabry said “The Round Table delivered strong messages collectively by 18 Foreign Ministers for achievable outcomes to grow together”.

In his concluding remarks, the Minster also highlighted that peaceful co-existence is essential, adding that it was almost unanimous within the forum that peace is a goal all countries must work towards in order to ensure a prosperous nation.

He further thanked Billstrom and the other Foreign Ministers representing different regions for their ‘invaluable interventions and contribution’.