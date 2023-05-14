Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur elsewhere over the country, it said.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times over the Island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Extremely severe cyclonic storm “Mocha” over East-Central Bay of Bengal lay centered near 17.9N and 91.0E at 11.30pm yesterday (13th May).

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts around noon of 14th May.

Naval and multi-day fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by (05N – 20N) and between (83E – 100E) until further notice.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Mannar, Kankasanthurai, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Pottuvil, Hambantota and Matara.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be (35-45) kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be fairly rough to rough, very rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.