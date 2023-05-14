Two more COVID deaths reported

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Sri Lanka has increased to 16,853 after the recent reports of two more deaths.

Accordingly, the Director General of Health Service confirmed that two more persons died due to the coronavirus on 12 May.

Meanwhile, eight more novel COVID cases were reported yesterday (13 May), the Department of Government Information (DG) revealed, bringing the total number of infections reported within Sri Lanka to 672,283.

The Health Department further raised concerns that several viruses, including the coronavirus, are widely spreading across the island owing to the inclement weather.