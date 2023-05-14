Two more COVID deaths reported

Two more COVID deaths reported

May 14, 2023   10:08 am

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Sri Lanka has increased to 16,853 after the recent reports of two more deaths.

Accordingly, the Director General of Health Service confirmed that two more persons died due to the coronavirus on 12 May.

Meanwhile, eight more novel COVID cases were reported yesterday (13 May), the Department of Government Information (DG) revealed, bringing the total number of infections reported within Sri Lanka to 672,283.

The Health Department further raised concerns that several viruses, including the coronavirus, are widely spreading across the island owing to the inclement weather.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister Sabry attends 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Minister Sabry attends 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Minister Sabry attends 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees (English)

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees (English)

Sri Lanka to boost collaboration with Bangladesh in shipping, maritime sectors (English)

Sri Lanka to boost collaboration with Bangladesh in shipping, maritime sectors (English)

Sri Lanka mulls generating income through 'health tourism' (English)

Sri Lanka mulls generating income through 'health tourism' (English)

Advisory issued for rough seas, gusty winds as Mocha further intensifies (English)

Advisory issued for rough seas, gusty winds as Mocha further intensifies (English)

Heavy security presence in Colombo

Heavy security presence in Colombo

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

Workers' remittances improve in April 2023 compared to last year

Workers' remittances improve in April 2023 compared to last year