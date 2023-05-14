11 hospitalised after van veers off road and crashes into tree

11 hospitalised after van veers off road and crashes into tree

May 14, 2023   10:57 am

A total of 11 people have been injured after a van veered off the road and crashed into a tree in the Hali-ela area in Badulla early this morning (14 May). 

The driver of the van of is believed to have fallen asleep on the wheel, Police said, thereby causing the accident.

Eight girls and two boys, all aged between 18 and 20, were injured in the accident and were admitted to the Badulla Hospital, together with the van driver.

Police further noted that the group in question was a dance troupe , and were not critically injured in the accident. 

