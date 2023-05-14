Education Ministry urged to take action over dengue crisis near schools

Education Ministry urged to take action over dengue crisis near schools

May 14, 2023   11:05 am

The General Secretary of the Ceylon Independent Teachers’ Service Union (ITSU), Chandimal Wijeratne, has charged that the Ministry of Education must take responsibility for the aggravated spread of the dengue virus around schools.

He pointed out that owing to several school employees not reporting to work across the island, cleaning and sanitation activities remain undone, thus increasing the likelihood of mosquitoes breeding.

Wijeratne thereby called on the Ministry to pay attention to the concerning situation at hand, and take required action in this regard.

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha, however, has assured that all required measures to prevent the spread of the dengue virus have been implemented at the school-level.

