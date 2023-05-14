Hambantota port with China cant be used for war, only trade - Nimal Siripala

Hambantota port with China cant be used for war, only trade - Nimal Siripala

May 14, 2023   12:19 pm

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva has emphasised that the agreement signed with China pertaining to the Hambantota port is ‘very clear’, emphaising that the port cannot be used for any war or security purposes.

Speaking to World Is One News (WION), Siripala noted that as per the agreement, the Hambantota port will be used solely for trading purposes.

“We had to sell the Hambantota port. We asked India to take it over and the US to take it over. Then the Chinese came and took it over. It is a private sector takeover. It is not being used for other purposes.  Our agreement with the Chinese is very clear that it cannot be used for any war or security purposes but only trade”, he said in this regard.

Siripala spoke to WION on both, the Hambantota and Colombo ports, investments by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani in the country, and more on the sidelines of the sixth international Indian Ocean Conference in Bangladesh.

“We have excellent relations with India. India is helping and we are reciprocating. We have started flights from India to our airports. We have started ferry services to and from Madras. We have increased connectivity,” the Minister said, emphasising that the two nations have a ‘very friendly relationship’.
India’s capital, New Delhi, is currently aiding Colombo build its energy sector, with Sri Lanka having extended an invitation to invest in the Trincomalee port, located nearly 262 kilometres Southwest of Colombo.

“We have requested India to come to Trincomalee port and do the value addition”, he said.

Thus, Siripala noted that Sri Lanka, as a nation, must be ‘mindful about the security of India’, while also expressing confidence on the Adani investment in Colombo’s port.

- With input from agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Minister Sabry attends 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Minister Sabry attends 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees (English)

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees (English)

Sri Lanka to boost collaboration with Bangladesh in shipping, maritime sectors (English)

Sri Lanka to boost collaboration with Bangladesh in shipping, maritime sectors (English)

Sri Lanka mulls generating income through 'health tourism' (English)

Sri Lanka mulls generating income through 'health tourism' (English)

Advisory issued for rough seas, gusty winds as Mocha further intensifies (English)

Advisory issued for rough seas, gusty winds as Mocha further intensifies (English)

Heavy security presence in Colombo

Heavy security presence in Colombo

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13