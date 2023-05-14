Amber flood warning issued for several areas

Amber flood warning issued for several areas

May 14, 2023   01:53 pm

The Irrigation Department today (14 May) issued an ‘Amber’ flood warning for several districts, owing to the ongoing inclement weather conditions.

Issuing a release in this regard, the Department raised concerns that the Nilawala River is near flooding level due to recent heavy rainfall.

Thus, they noted that there is a possibility of a considerable flood situation occurring in several low-lying areas of the Nilawala River, including the Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara Divisional Secretariat areas.

Thus, all area residents have been requested to pay high attention in this regard, while the Disaster Management Authorities have also been requested to take all adequate precautions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

Minister Sabry attends 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Minister Sabry attends 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees (English)

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees (English)

Sri Lanka to boost collaboration with Bangladesh in shipping, maritime sectors (English)

Sri Lanka to boost collaboration with Bangladesh in shipping, maritime sectors (English)

Sri Lanka mulls generating income through 'health tourism' (English)

Sri Lanka mulls generating income through 'health tourism' (English)

Advisory issued for rough seas, gusty winds as Mocha further intensifies (English)

Advisory issued for rough seas, gusty winds as Mocha further intensifies (English)

Heavy security presence in Colombo

Heavy security presence in Colombo

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13