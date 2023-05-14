Amber flood warning issued for several areas

The Irrigation Department today (14 May) issued an ‘Amber’ flood warning for several districts, owing to the ongoing inclement weather conditions.

Issuing a release in this regard, the Department raised concerns that the Nilawala River is near flooding level due to recent heavy rainfall.

Thus, they noted that there is a possibility of a considerable flood situation occurring in several low-lying areas of the Nilawala River, including the Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara Divisional Secretariat areas.

Thus, all area residents have been requested to pay high attention in this regard, while the Disaster Management Authorities have also been requested to take all adequate precautions.