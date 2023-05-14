Sri Lanka Navy rescues six fishermen aboard distressed vessel in Beruwala

The Sri Lanka Navy this morning (14 May) rescued six fishermen who were in distress off the seas of Beruwala.

Accordingly the fishermen who were aboard a multiday fishing trawler were at the risk of sinking after sea water had seeped into their vessel nearly eight nautical miles (roughly 15 kilometres) off the Beruwaa Lighthouse owing to adverse weather conditions, the Sri Lanka Navy reported.

The rescue was made by Sri Lanka Coast Guard Craft CG 208, during an operation mounted early this morning after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo in the Navy Headquarters has received information from the owner of the multiday fishing trawler (IMUL-A-438-CHW).

The Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with the MRCC, is on constant alert to provide relief to the maritime and fishing community in distress within the Search and Rescue Region of Sri Lanka owing to the ongoing inclement weather conditions.