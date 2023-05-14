Police in search of suspects after attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old girl

Police are on the lookout for a group of persons who had reportedly attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old girl in the Kaiveli area in Puthukkudiyiruppu, Mullaitivu.

Accordingly, Police reported that a group of persons had attempted to kidnap the child while she was on her way for a tuition class with her mother.

A harmful liquid had reportedly been thrown on the girl’s face by one of the suspects, after which the child had fallen to the floor. Subsequently, however, area residents who had witnessed the incident had immediately apprehended one persons from the group, and handed him over to the Police.

The relevant suspect, identified as a 23-year-old resident of Mullaitivu, is due to be produced before the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court today (14 May), while extensive investigations are underway pertaining to the arrest of the other suspects.

Police further stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that the girl’s father resides in Trincomalee, having separated from her mother.

Meanwhile, medical examinations are due to be conducted on the young girl who is currently receiving treatment at the Manchoai Hospital in Mullaitivu, hospital sources said.