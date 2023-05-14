Heavy showers over 100mm expected as Mocha intensifies

Showery conditions are expected to continue further over the Southern parts of the country due to the indirect influence of the extremely severe cyclonic storm “Mocha” in the Bay of Bengal.

Thus, heavy showers above 100mm are likely in some places within the Southern Province and the Ratnapura District, the Department of Meteorology reported.

The general public have been requested to take all necessary precautions to minimize the damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.