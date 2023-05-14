Suspect arrested over murder of young woman in Gampola remanded

Suspect arrested over murder of young woman in Gampola remanded

May 14, 2023   05:56 pm

The 24-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Fathima Munawwar, the 22-year-old woman who was found dead after having been reported missing for six days in the Gampola area, has been remanded until 25 May. 

The suspect, identified as a father-of-one who resided in the same area, was remanded on orders of the Gampola Magistrate’s Court this afternoon (14 May). 

He was arrested on Friday evening (12 May), after having confessed to Fathima’s murder, admitting that he had attempted to molest the girl and that upon her rejection of his advances, he had taken her to a forested area where he later killed her and buried the body. 

Police further revealed that the 22-year-old girl had threatened to tell her father of the incident, after which the suspect had strangled her and later used her umbrella to further asphyxiate her. 

While confirming that Fathima had, in fact, died of asphyxiation, the postmortem report also revealed that she had not been sexually abused.

