Landslide warnings issued for five districts as heavy downpour continues

May 14, 2023   06:02 pm

Landslide early warnings have been issued for several areas in five districts by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

Accordingly, the NBRO today (14 May) issued landslide early warnings for several areas in the Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Galle district – Yakkalamulla, Baddegama, Elpitiya, Nagoda, Neluwa
Matara district – Athuraliya, Pasgoda, Mulatiyana, Kotapala, Akuressa
Hambantota district – Walasmulla
Kalutara district – Walallawita, Palindanuwara
Ratnapura district – Kiriella, Eheliyagoda 

The relevant warning issued by the NBRO will be valid for 24 hours until 01:30 p.m. tomorrow (15 May).

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has also issued a general weather forecast for the next 36 hours, predicting showers or thundershowers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are also likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds of about 40 -45 kmph are also expected over the island, the Department reported.

