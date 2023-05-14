CEB restructuring committee reviews new Electricity Act with Minister

May 14, 2023   07:00 pm

A review of the working draft of the new Electricity Act was held today (14 May), with the members of the restructuring committee of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera noted that the draft was shared with the development agency experts in order to obtain their opinions, after which the working draft will be finalised upon.

The meeting took place this afternoon at the Ministry’s premises.

