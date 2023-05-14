New loan scheme for youths interested in agricultural activities

May 14, 2023   07:30 pm

A special programme has been implemented allowing unemployed youths to obtain loans with subsidised interest rates for agricultural activities.

Accordingly, youths who are unable to obtain loans from state banks owing to unemployment but have an interest in farming and other agriculture-related activities will be given this relief, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera said.

He further explained that the measure was taken in attempts to further encourage such interests amongst the youth, and to allow those already interested in such activities to have a farm or animal husbandry  of their own.

Thus, as part of the first phase of the programme, 50 youths from the Hambantota district will be granted loans of Rs. 1 million and Rs. 2 million at an interest rate of 6.5%, the Minister stated, adding that the relevant officials of state banks have been instructed to act accordingly.

